Russia cuts natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland

The governments in Bulgaria and Poland said Russia was halting delivery of natural gas supplies as of Wednesday, marking a major escalation in the face-off between Moscow and Europe over the war in Ukraine.



The Bulgarian Energy Ministry said late Tuesday that the Bulgarian natural gas supply company Bulgargaz had received a notification of the gas cut from Russia's state-backed energy giant Gazprom.



Bulgaria has taken steps towards alternative gas supplies, said the ministry, adding that for the time being no limits on gas consumption was necessary.



The Polish natural gas company PGNiG said earlier that Gazprom was stopping gas flows as of Wednesday morning because Warsaw refused a demand by Moscow to pay for its supplies in roubles.



Polish officials said the country has been preparing for such a scenario and that gas storage facilities are currently 76% full, compared to 39% a year ago.



