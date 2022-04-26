Russia claims capture of entire Kherson region in southern Ukraine

The Russian military claimed on Tuesday evening that it has made territorial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, including the capture of the entire Kherson region.



"The Russian army has taken control of the entire Kherson region, parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions, as well as significant parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics," Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.



In the conquered areas, everyday life is slowly returning, social infrastructure is being repaired and the sowing of crops has begun, Mizintsev alleged.



Despite Moscow's claim, there is conflicting information about control of the Kherson region.



Earlier Tuesday, the Ukrainian military commander of the region had stated that the defence line was inside Kherson and that Russian forces had not managed to break through it.



