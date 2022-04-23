Over 20 countries expected at US-hosted Ukraine talks in Germany

More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in Ukraine-focused defence talks planned for Tuesday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the US Defence Department said.



Around 40 countries have been invited to the conference at Ramstein, which is one of the largest US military installations abroad, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.



He did not say exactly which countries had already accepted the invitations extended by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.



Non-NATO countries have been invited, and the meeting is not taking place under the umbrella of the Western defence alliance.



Kirby had previously said that one goal of the consultations was the lasting security and sovereignty of Ukraine. Therefore, the discussion should focus on Ukraine's defence needs beyond the current war launched by Russia.



The fact that more than 20 countries have already agreed to participate at short notice is a sign of the importance that the US and these countries attach to Ukraine's defence needs, Kirby said.



The US government had announced new military aid of 800 million dollars for Ukraine earlier this week.

