News Sport Bayern Munich win record-extending 10th straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich win record-extending 10th straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to secure their 10th straight Bundesliga title with three games left to play in the season. Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 32 German league crowns in all.

DPA SPORT Published April 23,2022 Subscribe