Bayern Munich win record-extending 10th straight Bundesliga title
Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to secure their 10th straight Bundesliga title with three games left to play in the season. Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 32 German league crowns in all.
Published April 23,2022
A brilliant Serge Gnabry goal opened the scoring in 15 minutes, Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead before the break.
In the second half Dortmund cut the deficit through Emre Can's penalty but despite chances could not find the equalizer needed to extend the title race and Jamal Musiala ended matters six minutes from time.
Bayern lead the table by 12 points with just three games remaining to give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first major honour in his debut season in Munich.
But while the personnel has changed in Munich over the last decade, the outcome of Bayern winning the Bundesliga - often with room to spare - has remained constant.