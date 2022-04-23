Hundreds take to Stockholm streets to protest burning of Muslim holy book Quran

Hundreds of people on Saturday gathered in Sweden 's capital to protest the burning of the Muslim holy book in the country.

About 500 people attended the protest organized by the Party of Different Colors (Nyans) in front of the country's parliament in Stockholm.







The protesters were holding banners that read "Stop the burning of the Holy Quran" and "Stop insulting Muslims".

Last week, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) group, burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in Sweden's southern Linkoping city. He also threatened to burn copies of the Quran during further rallies.







Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nyans leader Mikail Yüksel said that burning the Quran is a hate crime and has no place in democracies.

He said that police should not allow the Paludan to burn the Quran. "Legally, we are telling you that this is wrong," he added.







Yüksel also conveyed his best wishes to the 104 police officers who were injured in the events that broke out due to the provocation, and left several roses on a police car.