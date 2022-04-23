Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end Russia-Ukraine war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called again for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to "put an end to the war".

"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told a news conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, adding that he was "not afraid to meet" Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine .





"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president," he said. "It's not that I want (to meet him), it's that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means.

"We have confidence in our partners, but we have no confidence in Russia ," he added.

UKRAINE WANTS UNITED STATES TO BE ONE OF ITS SECURITY GUARANTORS

Ukraine wants the United States to agree to be one of its security guarantors to protect it from future threats, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.





Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv ahead of a visit by senior U.S. officials on Sunday, Zelensky said he expected concrete results, including an agreement to provide more weapons.

He also said he expected the United States to speak with Germany about providing Ukraine with weapons.

UKRAINE SEEKS HEAVY WEAPONS FROM UNITED STATES