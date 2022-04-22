UN chief condemns Afghanistan mosque bombing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Friday a series of bomb attacks across Afghanistan that left dozens of people dead, and injured many others.

More than 30 people were killed in the northeastern Kunduz province of Afghanistan as an explosion struck a mosque shortly after the Friday prayers. More than 40 others were injured, according to Taliban's interim government.

Guterres "extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," his spokesman said.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," Eri Kaneko said in a statement.

The multiple blasts targeting civilians in Afghanistan, currently ruled by the interim Taliban-led administration, raise security concerns after months of relative peace.

The security situation had improved after the Taliban returned to power last August, according to UN reports.