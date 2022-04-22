Netherlands aims to stop using Russian gas by end of this year

The Netherlands said on Friday that it aims to completely stop importing Russian gas by the end of this year.

According to a written statement, the Dutch government will focus on energy saving, sustainability, and more energy imports from other countries to stop purchasing Russian gas.

The statement noted that the government is actively working at the national and European levels to reduce the dependence on Russian coal, oil, and gas as quickly as possible, adding that it aims to make the country independent from Russian fossil fuels by the end of this year.

It also noted that like the EU countries, the Netherlands will stop importing Russian coal as of Aug. 11 at the latest.

The Russian war on Ukraine prompted the US and its allies in the West to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow.

At least 2,435 civilians have been killed and 2,946 injured in Ukraine in the war that started Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5.1 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.