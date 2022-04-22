Macron: Le Pen still espouses 'French far-right extremism'

French President Emmanuel Macron accused rival Marine Le Pen of still adhering to "French far-right extremism" on Friday, just ahead of Sunday's second round of voting.



Le Pen has strived to create a much more moderate image in this election, but Macron said on Friday that her comments during Wednesday's television debate showed she had not changed.



Adding that she wants to ban headscarves in public spaces and is pursuing goals that are not in line with the constitution.



"Ms Le Pen is the heiress of a father, of a party, of an ideology that is also strongly based on anti-Semitism," Macron told broadcaster France Inter.



Marine Le Pen's father Jean-Marie, convicted several times of trivializing crimes against humanity, founded the National Front in 1972. She took over in 2011 and changed the name to National Rally.