Queen of Belgium tests positive for Covid-19

Belgium's Queen Mathilde has tested positive for Covid-19, Belga, the Belgian news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the monarchy.



"Her Majesty the Queen is suspending her public activities this week. The Queen is well and is following her doctor's recommendations," read the statement from the Royal Palace provided to Belga.



Belga and the Royal Palace did not provide further details of the Queen's diagnosis.



Mathilde, 49, is married to the Belgian King Philippe and has four children. Last week she celebrated the 62nd birthday of her husband as well her daughter Eléonore's 14th birthday.



