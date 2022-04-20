News World Erdoğan vows to crush heads of YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Erdoğan vows to crush heads of YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

"Sooner or later, we will also crush the head of the terrorist group preparing to grow ... in parts of Syria," Erdoğan said in Ankara, referring to the People's Defence Units (YPG) which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 20,2022 Subscribe