Erdoğan: Turkey should maintain balanced ties with Israel to protect Palestinian rights

"To protect the rights of oppressed Palestinians, Turkey should maintain a well-balanced relationship with Israel. We are determined to hold onto the Palestine cause even if the world community keeps silent. Our only wish is to put an end to the oppression in the holy city of Jerusalem," Turkish leader Erdoğan told the ruling AK Party lawmakers on Wednesday.

