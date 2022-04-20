News
Erdoğan: Turkey should maintain balanced ties with Israel to protect Palestinian rights
"To protect the rights of oppressed Palestinians, Turkey should maintain a well-balanced relationship with Israel. We are determined to hold onto the Palestine cause even if the world community keeps silent. Our only wish is to put an end to the oppression in the holy city of Jerusalem," Turkish leader Erdoğan told the ruling AK Party lawmakers on Wednesday.
Published April 20,2022
Speaking during the weekly parliamentary meeting of the ruling AK Party members on Wednesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined in his speech Turkey's concern over the al-Aqsa storming by the Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan.
"We have observed the Ramadan months under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic or war in the recent years. COVID pandemic prevented world Muslims from fulfilling their religious duties. The mosques and prayer halls were abandoned during the deadly outbreak. We also have embraced this Ramadan amid the tragedy of the Ukraine-Russia war," the Turkish leader said in a statement.
"Al-Aqsa storming got our feelings wounded. I shared Turkey's critical approach toward the Jerusalem issue with every leader, with whom I spoke. We always call on the international community to be responsive to the oppression of Palestinians," Erdoğan added.
"To protect the rights of oppressed Palestinians, Turkey should maintain a well-balanced relationship with Israel. We are determined to hold onto the Palestine cause even if the world community keep silent. Our only wish is to put an end to the oppression in the holy city of Jerusalem, and help people of all faiths live their religions under a peaceful atmosphere," Erdoğan stressed in his remarks.