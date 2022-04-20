200 Dutch troops to join NATO battlegroup in Romania

The Netherlands on Wednesday said it will send some 200 soldiers to a NATO combat group in Romania.

Amid Russia's war on Ukraine, NATO announced earlier this month that it was deploying four new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to bolster its eastern flank.

The Dutch soldiers will be stationed at a military base in Cincu, Romania this summer, the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They will be part of a French-led NATO combat group, which has nearly 900 troops, for 12 months.

An 85-member military engineering team could also be traveling to Romania next month, the statement added.





