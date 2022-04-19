Scholz criticizes new Russian offensive in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Russian military offensive under way in eastern Ukraine after a video conference with other government leaders and the leaders of NATO and the EU.



The suffering in Ukraine cannot leave anyone unmoved, Scholz said, adding that, "we feel infinite sadness for the victims and - it has to be said - infinite anger at the Russian president and this senseless war."



Scholz emphasized the close co-operation between Germany and its allies regarding the support of Ukraine. "Germany going at it alone would be wrong," he said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin had not expected such a coordinated, united reaction, Scholz said. He also repeated that NATO would not enter the war.



