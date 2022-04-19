Turkish, Israeli leaders speak on recent events in Palestine

Recent events caused by Israeli radical groups and security forces in Palestine were on the agenda in a phone call on Tuesday between the presidents of Turkey and Israel.

"We are deeply saddened by the fact that more than 400 Palestinians were injured and 18 people, including children, lost their lives in the events that took place in the West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of the month of Ramadan," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter on his discussion with Isaac Herzog.

Expressing sadness on the early-morning raids launched on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by fanatic groups on Sunday and Monday, Erdoğan repeated his call for "everyone to make the utmost effort to preserve the spirituality and sanctity of this blessed place and these (blessed) days."

"While the holidays (Eid al-Fitr) should be held in a festive mood, these images, which are encountered every year because of some radicals, hurt the consciences and caused justifiable reactions across the entire Islamic world," he said. Eid al-Fitr is a three-day Muslim festival after the fasting month of Ramadan.

"In this sensitive period, I would like to emphasize once again the necessity of not allowing provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added.

Erdoğan also discussed regional issues and bilateral relations with Herzog.