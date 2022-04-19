Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed by terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Infantry Lieutenant Kaan Kanlıkuyu. was killed during Turkey's newly launched cross-border operation Operation Claw-Lock in a rocket attack, said a statement by the ministry.

"Operations continue in the region with the support of the air force and fire support vehicles," it added.

The ministry and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar extended their condolences to Kanlıkuyu.'s family.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry announced that Turkish forces had "neutralized" a total of 26 PKK terrorists since the launch of the operation.

The National Defense Ministry said it launched Operation Claw-Lock on Monday after reports that the terror group was planning to launch a large-scale attack, adding that it was in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defense.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths