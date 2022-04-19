Indian Muslims appealing to Supreme Court against bulldozing of suspects’ homes

India 's largest socio-religious Muslim organization is appealing to the Supreme Court against the use of bulldozers to demolish the homes of people suspected of being involved in criminal incidents.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in a statement said the organization has filed a petition in the court "against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities, especially Muslims, under the guise of crime prevention in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states."

The move comes after the government in Madhya Pradesh state demolished the homes and shops of many Muslims after they were accused of pelting stones at a Hindu procession. A similar action was reported in Gujarat state.

Communal violence broke out in several Indian states recently during the holy Hindu festival.

In its plea, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has urged the court to issue instructions "that ministers, legislators, and anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation to be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication until a determination by a criminal court."

In its statement, it also said it has filed the petition online and a request for an early hearing on the petition "may be made to the Chief Justice of India in the next few days."



"The petition makes the central government as well as the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respondents, where Muslims have been abused in recent days," it said.

Lately, there has been an increase in attacks on minorities in India, particularly Muslims.

Last week, clashes also broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the capital New Delhi in which several people were injured, including police officers.

Top leaders of India's opposition political parties expressed concern Saturday over the rise in hate speech incidents in the country and also condemned recent communal violence across several states.