US, UN condemn attacks on Afghan schools that left 6 dead

The US and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned attacks Tuesday on a pair of Afghan educational institutions that left six dead and at least 11 injured.

The State Department expressed "outrage in response to today's heinous attacks" on Kabul's Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School.

"We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence."

Explosions were reported at the high school, which is located in district 18, said Khalid Zadran, a Kabul police spokesman. The blasts occurred as students were coming out of morning classes.

Other explosions were reported at the education center, a couple of kilometers away, according to The Associated Press. Both facilities are in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barch.

Guterres condemned the "ghastly attacks," and extended "his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured."

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he said.