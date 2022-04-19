News World Boris Johnson to make 'full-throated apology' over Partygate fine

Published April 19,2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a "full-throated apology" to lawmakers on Tuesday after he was fined by police for attending a birthday bash in breach of Covid rules.



But is it reported he will stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do, as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.



It is thought he will zone in on the crisis in Ukraine, along with the Government's controversial new policy on sending "illegal" migrants to Rwanda.



Last week Johnson was fined by police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.



He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.



Downing Street declined to comment on the claims.



Johnson is widely expected to make a statement in the Commons, as lawmakers return to Westminster following the Easter recess.



The Telegraph cited a Downing Street source as saying he will "offer a full-throated apology and recognise the strength of feeling" among lawmakers on partygate, but is unlikely to go into too much detail on the matter.



"He will obviously give an update on the fine because there is a clear need to do that, but it is difficult to pre-empt the findings of an ongoing police investigation publicly," the source reportedly said.



The newspaper said he will instead talk about Ukraine and the Rwanda deal, while The Times previously reported he will also touch on the cost-of-living crisis and a trip to India focusing on defence and trade.



According to The Telegraph, it is also thought Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, will announce Tuesday that he will allow a vote on an investigation into whether the Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate explanations.

















