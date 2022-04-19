Belgium plans to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine

Belgium and the Netherlands both plan to deliver more heavy weapons to Ukraine, in view of the Russian offensive in Donbass, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a joint press conference.



They said Belgium and the Netherlands will work together with other partners to do so, although Rutte did not specify which countries would be involved.



De Croo called the violence in the Donbass an "absolute low" for Europe, saying sanctions on Russia could be tightened even further and would also certainly have an effect. "But this costs more time."



Both prime ministers were hesitant on the question of a speedy accession for Ukraine to the EU saying reconstruction must come first and that the EU should provide comprehensive assistance.



