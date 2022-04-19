Almost 21,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine war so far

Some 20,800 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine , the Ukrainian military claimed on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 169 Russian aircraft, 150 helicopters, 134 unmanned aerial vehicles, 802 tanks, 2,063 armoured vehicles, and 386 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

A total of 132 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,495 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 67 anti-aircraft systems, and eight boats have also been destroyed, it added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians could not be agreed upon with Russia.

Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram that due to the violation of the agreements by the Russian forces, the convoy of humanitarian cargo could not move further beyond Berdyansk.

She said they continue negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

While Russian attacks against the Donbas region have increased in the last two days, there is no agreement on humanitarian corridors between Ukraine and Russia.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.



