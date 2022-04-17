War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

MARIUPOL STILL STANDING

Ukraine's prime minister says the strategic port city of Mariupol "has not fallen," adding the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will "fight to the end."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" that "the city still has not fallen. There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

'INHUMAN' SITUATION IN MARIUPOL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation in the eastern city of Mariupol is "inhuman", warning the "elimination" of the last Ukrainian troops defending would end peace talks with Russia.

"Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there," he says in a video address as a Russian ultimatum to surrender expires.

CIVILIAN EVACUATION PAUSED

Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day because of a failure to agree terms with Russian forces.

"As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated.

MILITARY PLANT HIT: RUSSIA

Russia's defence ministry says it has struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

"During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

FIVE KILLED IN KHARKIV

A series of strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the north east of the war-scarred country has left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official told AFP.

Maksym Khaustov, the head of the Kharkiv region's health department confirmed the deaths following a series of strikes that AFP journalists on the scene said had ignited fires throughout the city and tore roofs from buildings hit in the attacks

POPE URGES PEACE DURING 'EASTER OF WAR'

Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine during this "Easter of war" as he delivers the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," the pontiff says.

'USELESS' TALKING TO PUTIN: DRAGHI

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has complained in a newspaper interview that Western diplomatic efforts to persuade Vladimir Putin to halt the war in Ukraine had so far led nowhere.

"I am beginning to think that those people are right when they say 'It is useless to talk to him, it's just a waste of time'," Draghi told the daily Il Corriere della Sera, adding Putin's goal appeared not peace but "to annihilate the Ukrainian resistance, occupy the country and entrust it to a friendly government."

SANCTIONS AND REPRISALS

Amid escalating tit-for-tat sanctions, Russia bans entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several of his senior ministers.

The Kremlin also steps up a crackdown on dissent at home, adding nine prominent Kremlin critics and journalists to its growing list of "foreign agents".

NO HOMES TO RETURN TO: UN

Many of the nearly five million people who have fled Ukraine will not have homes to return to, the United Nations warns.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, says 4,836,445 Ukrainians have left the country since the Russian invasion on February 24 -- up 40,200 on Friday's total.