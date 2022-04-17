Pope calls for world peace on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis called for peace across the world, especially in Ukraine amid war, in his Easter Sunday address.

After leading the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, the pontiff on his popemobile drove through the crowd of faithful to deliver the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (to the city and the world) speech from the balcony overlooking the area.

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence," he said.

Referring to Russia's war on Ukraine, the pope called for peace and an end to suffering.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," he said.

He also wished world leaders hear people's plea for peace around the world.

'LET THERE BE DECISION FOR PEACE'

"In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear! Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering," the pontiff pleaded.

He said his heart is with all Ukrainian victims, refugees, elderly people, and families.

"I see the faces of the orphaned children fleeing from the war. As we look at them, we cannot help but hear their cry of pain, along with that of all those other children who suffer throughout our world," he said.