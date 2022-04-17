Bus set on fire in Sweden as riots break out over right-wing rallies

There were further riots in Sweden on Sunday as people expressed their anger at police authorization of far-right marches.



Police in the southern town of Norrköpping confirmed that they had fired warning shots into a crowd of people. One man was injured in the leg, the broadcaster SVT reported on Sunday evening. A total of 13 people were arrested, and the police confirmed that they had come under attack.



In the city of Malmö, a bus caught fire after unknown perpetrators threw a burning object at the vehicle, SVT reported. Passengers managed to escape the vehicle before anyone was hurt.



Other vehicles and several dustbins were also set on fire in Malmö and police were pelted with stones and Molotov cocktails on Saturday night.



Malmö's police chief Petra Stenkula said at a press conference on Sunday that it was sad that freedom of expression had become a "free pass" for such riots.



Fortunately, she said, only a few people suffered minor injuries during the night. A 16-year-old was arrested.



Tensions arose after a well-known right-wing extremist was given permission to hold a demonstration at which he planned to burn a copy of the Koran.



The police authorized the rallies, sparking protests and riots in several cities.



There was one rally in Malmö on Saturday afternoon, while several police cars were set on fire in the city of Örebro in the south of the country on Good Friday. Riots also broke out in Stockholm.



About a dozen police officers suffered injuries.



