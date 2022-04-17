Algeria reports no virus cases for 1st time in 2 years

Algeria has reported zero COVID-19 cases for the first time in two years, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

There were also no virus-related deaths in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, over 265,700 cases have been reported in the country and 6,875 fatalities were recorded.

The country has registered no single fatalities in the last two weeks.

The first COVID-19 case in Algeria was seen on Feb. 25, 2020, and the first death on March 12, 2020.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.19 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.