Greek authorities send FETO fugitives to third countries - report

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members, who fled to Greece after the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey , were sent to third countries by the Greek authorities, local media reported on Saturday.

Authorities sent eight FETO fugitives to Germany, Belgium, and Canada over the fear of a possible operation by the Turkish intelligence service, according to Greek daily Ta Nea.

The fugitives left Greece in two phases without causing any leakage in their movements, it added.

FETO fugitives have been known to flee to Greece, and Turkey has criticized Athens' failure to extradite them to face justice.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

The Turkish government accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.