More than 20 journalists killed in Ukraine-Russia war so far

Twenty-one journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian war on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian parliament said on Saturday.

Names of journalists were revealed in a report by the Committee on Freedom of Expression , published on the parliament's website.

Among them were foreign press members, according to the report.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.