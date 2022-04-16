Zelensky: Peace document may consist of 2 separate treaties

The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that the final document on ending the war with Russia may consist of two separate treaties-a treaty on security guarantees and a bilateral treaty between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I believe that these ( peace documents ) can be two different documents-(a treaty on) security guarantees from countries that are ready to provide these security guarantees and a separate document with Russia," Volodymyr Zelensky told various media outlets.

He said for the countries that can be the guarantors of Ukraine's security, security guarantees are one issue, while agreements with Russia are another issue.

"Russia wants everything to be included in one document, but people say, 'Sorry, we saw what happened in Bucha'," added Zelenskyy.

The UK, US, Turkey, and Italy are ready to be the guarantors of Ukraine's security, the president said, but added that no definite answer has yet been received from anyone.

Zelensky also said the issue of Moscow paying compensation to Kyiv for war damage must be legally resolved.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnations, with the US, UK, and European Union, among others, imposing a host of sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.