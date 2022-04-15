Turkish leader Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

The Turkish president on Friday released a message expressing Passover (Pesach) holiday greetings to the Jewish community.

"I congratulate our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Pesach. Our country, which has for centuries been displaying one of the most beautiful examples of the peaceful co-existence of different faiths and cultures, continues to be the land of peace and security," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Erdoğan said unity and solidarity in the society with all its richness will always be Turkey's greatest strength.

"I share our Jewish citizens' joy on the occasion of Pesach, and wish well-being to them and all Jewish people," he added.

The Passover, or Pesach, holiday commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt under Moses, and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar. This year's Passover is from Friday to April 23.