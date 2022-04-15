 Contact Us
News World Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently made a direct appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 15,2022
Subscribe
ZELENSKIY ASKED BIDEN TO DESIGNATE RUSSIA A STATE SPONSOR OF TERRORISM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently made a direct appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet. The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.