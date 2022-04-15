European Union calls for immediate end to violence in occupied West Bank

The European Union on Friday called for an immediate end to the violence in the occupied West Bank following clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

"Violence needs to stop immediately," Peter Stano , the lead spokesperson of the EU's diplomatic service, said in a statement.

He expressed deep concern over the upsurge of violence across the occupied West Bank, and stressed that it is a priority to prevent further civilian casualties.

"The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected," Stano asserted.

The statement also called on all leaders to act against extremists and warned that "Palestinian-Israeli security cooperation is essential."

At least 117 Palestinians were injured at dawn on Friday when the Israeli police stormed the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas, or beaten by the Israeli police who also fired a barrage of stun grenades.

Over the past weeks, tensions have risen across the West Bank as the Israeli authorities have carried out arrests and military raids following a series of deadly attacks in Israel.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

Like Turkey and much of the international community, the EU does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over the territories it has occupied since 1967.

Since 2001, the EU has repeatedly called on Israel to end all settlement activities and dismantle the already existing ones.