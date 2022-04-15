Far-right leader Stram Kurs burns Holy Quran under police protection in Sweden

The Danish leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party burned a copy of the Holy Quran on Thursday in a heavily-populated Muslim area in Sweden , according to media reports.

Rasmus Paludan , accompanied by police, went to an open public space in southern Linkoping and placed the Muslim holy book down and burned it while ignoring protests from onlookers.

About 200 demonstrators gathered in the square to protest.

The group urged the police not to allow the racist leader to carry out his action.

After the police ignored the calls, incidents broke out and the group closed the road to traffic, pelting stones at police.

Turkish-born politician Mikail Yüksel , who founded the Party of Different Colors in Sweden, said the Islamophobic provocations of the racist anti-Islamist politician under police protection continue in cities across Sweden.

Yüksel said Paludan particularly chooses neighborhoods that are heavily populated by Muslims and places near mosques for provocations.

"In Sweden, which defends human rights, freedom of religion and conscience with the highest pitch, the Qur'an is burned in the neighborhoods of Muslims under the protection of the police."

He added that police also call for Muslims to exercise common sense as their holy books are being burned right before their eyes.