Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday

The Ukrainian government said it has set up nine humanitarian escape routes on Monday to enable civilians to flee the embattled cities in the eastern part of the country where Russia is concentrating its attacks.



A route has been set up to allow private vehicles to travel from the southern city of Mariupol in the south to the city of Zaporizhzhya, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram. Mariupol, one of the cities hardest hit by the invasion, has been under seige for weeks with the remaining civilians there unable to access food, water or medicine.



She said escape routes for private vehicles would also be established from the city of Berdyansk and two others in the region.



Meanwhile there are five corridors leading from the contested areas in the Luhansk region to the city of Bachmut, Vereshchuk wrote. Moscow-backed separatists have controlled parts of the south-eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known collectively as the Donbass, for almost eight years.



Verkhchuk said around 2,800 civilians had managed to flee regions where fighting is under way on Sunday.



Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused the other of sabotaging attempts to evacuate cities and towns as Russia continues to attack its neighbour.



Efforts to evacuate civilians come after Moscow's announcement it will focus troops' efforts on the eastern part of the country.



The General Staff of the Ukrainian army anticipate a major push by the Russian forces to completely take over eastern Ukraine, with new troops from other parts of Russia currently being brought to the borders.









