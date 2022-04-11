US says 'no evidence' Russia hit S-300 systems in Ukraine

The US on Monday said it has "no evidence" that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian S-300 air-defense systems after the Kremlin made sweeping claims of destroyed targets.

A senior Pentagon official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity confirmed a Russian strike on Dnipro international airfield on Sunday, saying it destroyed "some airport infrastructure."

But he maintained there is no evidence to suggest the Russian attack resulted in the loss of an S-300 system, including one recently delivered to Ukraine from Slovakia.

The comments come after Russia claimed on Monday to have struck four S-300 launchers, including the one just delivered by Slovakia, and up to 25 personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces, following a series of Kalibr cruise missile strikes near the central city of Dnipro.

Russia further claimed to strike a repair facility with two air defense systems -- a Buk-M1 and Osa AKM -- with high-precision air-based missiles near the Velyka Novosilka settlement in Donetsk.

At least 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,439 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

Around 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.