Serbia wants to buy Bayraktar drones from Turkey: President

Serbia on Monday reiterated its intention to purchase Turkish combat drones, with President Aleksandar Vucic vowing to further strengthen the country's defenses.

Vucic said that during their talks last week, he asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to supply Serbia with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Bayraktar TB2s.

"Two days ago, at a meeting with the president of Turkey, Erdoğan, I said that we want to buy Bayraktar from Turkey, and Erdoğan promised me that we can get them,'' said Vucic.

Serbia in late 2020 expressed interest and plans to purchase the drones, developed by Baykar.

Vucic praised Bayraktar TB2s, adding that that Serbia is very interested in the systems and would certainly buy them in the future.

"These are very good drones. I have to give the Turkish manufacturers their due," said Vucic in 2020.

He also vowed to strengthen Serbia's defenses.

"We will strengthen our aviation. We will also increase the number of drones," said Vucic.

In a phone call, Erdoğan last week congratulated Vucic on his successful reelection bid, saying he believed that the two countries' friendship will be strengthened further with solidarity and sincerity.

Telling how the entire region is being impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan also reiterated that Turkey will continue to do its best to forge peace.

He also pointed to the need to give constructive messages and provide more stability and security to the region in this difficult period.

For his part, Vucic stressed the importance of Serbia and its economic development of good relations with Turkey, as well as for peace and stability in the region.

The Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs' capability in the field has been proven several times both by the Turkish Armed Forces and the armies of countries that have acquired the drone.

The Bayraktar TB2 has been sold to countries including Ukraine, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Poland. In May, Poland became the first European Union and NATO member state to acquire drones from Turkey.