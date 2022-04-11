Russia says destroyed S-300 air defence system delivered by Europe in Dnipro

Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that it destroyed S-300 air defence system delivered by Europe near Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.

It did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

Slovakia, which had donated such a missile system to Ukraine, denied on Sunday that the one it supplied had been hit. It said such reports were Russian lies.

Russian forces also shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near the city of Izium and destroyed two ammunition depots, one of which was near the southern city of Mykolaiv, the Russian defence ministry said.

Further, a repair facility with two air defense systems Buk-M1 and Osa AKM were struck with high-precision air-based missiles near the Velyka Novosilka settlement in Donetsk, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

In addition, two ammunition depots, an S-300 radar, nine tanks, five self-propelled artillery, five multiple rocket launchers, and more than 60 nationalists were destroyed over the past night, the spokesman said.

The Russian air defense systems downed two S-25 fighter jets and four unmanned aerial vehicles, while a Mi-24 helicopter was shot down with concentrated fire from small arms, Konashenkov said.

Russia also hit 78 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including three command points, an illumination and guidance radar, three positions of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, four ammunition depots.

The spokesman also gave an overall account for what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, saying nearly 230 aircraft and helicopters, and 243 air defense systems have been destroyed so far.

Among destroyed devices were also nearly 2,100 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, and 239 multiple rocket launchers, he said.