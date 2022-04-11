SLOVAKIA CANT CONFIRM DEFENSE IS DESTROYED

Slovakia says that it cannot confirm that air defense systems it has provided to Ukraine have been destroyed by the Russian armed forces.

Russia's defense ministry says sea-launched cruise missiles were used to destroy four S-300 air defense missile systems on the southern outskirts of the city of Dnipro and to kill about 25 Ukrainian troops.

The ministry did not say which country supplied the air defense systems destroyed in Sunday's strike.

Asked by The Associated Press whether Russia has destroyed Slovak supplied S-300s, Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said that "we have no evidence of this."

"We've been hearing news to that end, but based on information provided by the Ukraine side we cannot confirm that. The Ukrainian side has excluded that," he said at an EU meeting in Luxembourg.

Korcok says Slovakia is supplying the systems "because we want to beef up the air defense of Ukraine."