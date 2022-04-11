News
Belgian public prosecutor investigates Ferrero over Salmonella
Published April 11,2022
Belgian prosecutors are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a Ferrero factory that was forced to close on orders from the authorities last week, the Belga news agency reported on Monday, citing the public prosecutor's office.
The investigation is linked to a factory in the Belgian town of Arlon to which hundreds of salmonella cases across Europe have been linked.
On Friday the Belgian food safety body AFSCA suspended Ferrero's licence for its Arlon plant until all food safety requirements were met. It also ordered the withdrawal of all chocolate products aimed at children manufactured at the Arlon factory.
Ferrero announced that salmonella had been detected in a sieve at the outlet of two raw material tanks at the plant as early as 15 December. The products manufactured from them were subsequently recalled, the filter was replaced and product safety checks were stepped-up.