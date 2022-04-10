Ukraine official: Dnipro airport, nearby infrastructure destroyed

The airport of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub, has been destroyed by Russian rocket fire, according to local administrator Valentin Reznichenko.



The airport doesn't exist any more, he wrote on Telegram. "The airport and the nearby infrastructure have been destroyed. And the rockets keep on flying and flying."



Efforts are under way to count the victims, he added.



He also wrote that infrastructure units were destroyed in the community of Zvonetske, the same spot where Russian military forces recently said they had wiped out the staff and base of a volunteer force named Battalion Dnipro.

