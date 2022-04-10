Third-placed Mélenchon rails against Le Pen in French run-off

After losing out in the French presidential election, leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon has strongly railed against voting for the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the run-off on April 24.



"You should not give a single vote to Madame Le Pen," he shouted to his supporters on Sunday evening. Le Pen will face incumbent liberal President Emmanuel Macron in the final round of the election in a fortnight.



"I know your anger," Mélenchon said. "Don't let it make you commit mistakes that cannot be undone."



Mélenchon, who finished third with just over 20%, missing out on a place in the run-off, also called for people to carry on. "As long as life goes on, the struggle goes on."



