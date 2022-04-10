Macron says 'nothing decided', next 2 weeks 'decisive' for France

French President Emmanuel Macron said "nothing was decided" after Sunday's first round of presidential elections, and that the next fortnight would be "decisive for our country and Europe" ahead of his run-off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"Make no mistake: nothing is decided. The debate that we are going to have over the next fortnight will be decisive for our country and Europe," he told cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters, urging them to "spare no effort" to win over voters to his side.