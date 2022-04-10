News
Two seriously injured in hotel collapse on Mallorca
Published April 10,2022
Two hotel employees were seriously injured when a part of a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca on Saturday, in Port d'Alcúdia in the north of the Spanish holiday destination.
The sports room collapsed and fell onto the kitchens of the Bluesea Piscis hotel in the basement around 3 pm (1300 GMT), the regional newspaper Diario de Mallorca and the Mallorcan fire brigade reported.
The approximately 300 guests of the hotel had been taken to other accommodation as a precaution.
The work to rescue the injured from the rubble was very complicated, they said. Fire brigade units from Alcúdia, Inca and Llucmajor were in action for hours. Police officers and paramedics also reportedly took part in the rescue operation.
The two injured, a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were taken to hospital.
Technicians from Port d'Alcúdia council and the fire brigade then checked the building to see if the structure of the hotel, which had been completely sealed off, had been damaged.