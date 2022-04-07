Kiev plans 10 humanitarian corridors for civilians in eastern Ukraine



The Ukrainian government has called on civilians to leave particularly contested areas in the east of the country and announced 10 humanitarian corridors.



Citizens will be able to leave the city of Mariupol, which is under heavy Russian fire, in private cars in the direction of the city of Zaporizhzhya, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Facebook.



Buses to Zaporizhzhya are to run from the cities of Berdyansk, Tokmak and Melitopol.



Further north, another five escape routes are to lead from the heavily contested Luhansk region to the town of Bakhmut. The routes are announced every day.



Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of sabotaging the evacuation of the civilian population.

