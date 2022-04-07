UN General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

UN General Assembly approved the suspension of Russia from Human Rights Council for apparent atrocities in Ukraine, with 93 countries voting in favor while 24 countries voted no.

There were 58 countries that abstained from the decision.

A member can be removed from the HRC following a two-thirds vote from the assembly if a state has engaged in a pattern of gross and systemic abuses.

Abstentions did not count toward the total in the 193-member chamber.

Ukraine's UN envoy made an emotional appeal before the vote for Russia's removal, saying the "rare and extra-ordinary action" was undoubtedly warranted because Russia's actions in Ukraine "are beyond the pale."

"Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security," said Sergiy Kyslytsya.

"All you need to do is to press the yes button to save the Human Rights Council, and many lives around the world and in Ukraine. On the other hand, pressing no means pulling a trigger," he charged.

"This image of the red-blooded dots on the screen will stay with you and all of us as long as memory does not fail us."

He was referring to the visual tally of votes displayed in the assembly hall. 'No' votes are displayed in red.