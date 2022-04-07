Civilian evacuation from Mariupol urgent, Turkey tells Russia

In a phone call with the Russian defense chief, Turkey's national defense minister on Thursday emphasized the urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians, especially in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Hulusi Akar underlined to Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu the importance of reaching a cease-fire to help efforts for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine, as well as the "urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians, especially in Mariupol, from the land or sea," according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Akar also reiterated Turkey's commitment to keep doing its part to ensure peace in the region.

The Russian war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.