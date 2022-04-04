After Zelensky criticism, Merkel stands by 2008 NATO decision

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has defended NATO's decision not to admit Ukraine into NATO in 2008, amid growing criticism of her policy towards Russia during her 16 years in power.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Merkel and former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday for the 2008 NATO summit, saying it was an example of how their policy towards Russia had failed and helped lead to the current conflict.



"Former German chancellor Dr Angela Merkel stands by her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest," a Merkel spokesperson said, responding to a question from dpa.



"In view of the atrocities being discovered in Bucha and other places in Ukraine, all efforts by the federal government and the international community to stand by Ukraine and put an end to Russia's barbarism and war against Ukraine have the full support of the former chancellor," the spokesperson added.



Ukraine's 2008 request was reportedly blocked by Sarkozy and Merkel. In the final summit declaration, Ukraine was given a promise of eventual membership, but was not granted a timetable for starting the process by initiating a membership action plan.



