Russia announces press conference about Bucha deaths

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that the country's ambassador to the UN in New York will hold a press conference on Monday evening over the discovery of hundreds of bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.



At the press conference, scheduled for 2030 GMT, evidence would be presented to show the "true nature of those events in Bucha, that our Western partners are trying to interpret as testimonies of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.



He also accused Britain of boycotting attempts by Russia to raise the Bucha case at a Security Council meeting.



Lavrov added that negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for an end to the fighting were continuing "intensively." He called on the government in Kiev to be guided by its own national interests. Ukraine should not listen to its advisers abroad, Lavrov said, referring to the US.



