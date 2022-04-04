Turkish, German leaders discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral and regional issues with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Monday.

During the call, the two leaders spoke about Turkey-Germany relations and regional matters, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan stressed the importance of strengthening the relations between Ankara and Berlin as well as preserving close cooperation at all levels.

The Turkish president also highlighted that his country has resolutely continued its efforts aimed at bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.