News World Kremlin wants to 'enlighten' Gérard Depardieu after criticism of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kremlin wants to 'enlighten' Gérard Depardieu after criticism of Russian invasion of Ukraine

"Most likely, Gérard Depardieu does not fully understand what is going on. If necessary, we are ready to tell him everything and clarify things so that he understands better," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement on Friday.

DPA WORLD Published April 01,2022 Subscribe