Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man succumbed to his injuries in clashes that erupted in Hebron city with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Health Ministry said the 29-year-old Palestinian was hit in the head by the Israeli forces and was later pronounced dead after the clashes in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

According to local media sources, the Palestinian man was identified as Ahmed al-Atrash and was shot in the Bab al-Zawiya area of central Hebron.

Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in several anti-settlement rallies that took place in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements every week, especially in the villages of Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.



